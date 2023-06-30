The Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) will go head to head on Friday, June 30 at Wrigley Field, with Justin Steele starting for the Cubs and Cal Quantrill taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (8-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-4, 5.61 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 22 out of the 38 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Guardians have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

