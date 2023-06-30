The Chicago Cubs (37-42) bring a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (39-41), at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (8-2) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-4) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (8-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-4, 5.61 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.61 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, May 30, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

During 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.61 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.

Quantrill enters this game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Quantrill will look to pick up his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (8-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.62 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has nine quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Steele has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks seventh, 1.063 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.