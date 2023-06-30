Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .234 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had an RBI in 30 games this year (41.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 72 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.230
|AVG
|.240
|.311
|OBP
|.343
|.356
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|21
|35/16
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (8-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks seventh, 1.063 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.
