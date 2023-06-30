Josh Bell -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .234 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had an RBI in 30 games this year (41.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 72 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .230 AVG .240 .311 OBP .343 .356 SLG .430 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 21 35/16 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings