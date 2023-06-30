The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .238 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.

In 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

In 78 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this season (12.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 27 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .203 AVG .268 .264 OBP .350 .280 SLG .324 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 28/17 2 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings