After one round of play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, Peter Kuest is in the lead (-8). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Par 72/7,370 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Peter Kuest 1st -8 64 Taylor Moore 1st -8 64 Sam Bennett 3rd -7 65 Justin Suh 3rd -7 65 Ludvig Aberg 3rd -7 65

Rocket Mortgage Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:18 AM ET Hole 10 Cameron Davis (-3/39th), Adam Hadwin (-6/10th), Sepp Straka (-4/25th) 7:29 AM ET Hole 1 Brendon Todd (-4/25th), Chez Reavie (-3/39th), Matt Wallace (-4/25th) 1:27 PM ET Hole 1 Nate Lashley (-5/14th), Stephan Jaeger (-3/39th), Austin Smotherman (-3/39th) 12:21 PM ET Hole 10 Sam Ryder (-7/3rd), Alexander Noren (-4/25th), Paul Haley (E/107th) 8:24 AM ET Hole 10 Ben Griffin (-2/55th), Chesson Hadley (-4/25th), Justin Lower (-4/25th) 12:43 PM ET Hole 10 Cameron Champ (-4/25th), Tyler Duncan (-2/55th), J.J. Spaun (-2/55th) 6:56 AM ET Hole 1 Justin Suh (-7/3rd), Harry Higgs (-2/55th), Harrison Endycott (+1/123rd) 12:21 PM ET Hole 1 Brian Stuard (+2/139th), David Lipsky (+3/146th), Aaron Rai (-7/3rd) 1:49 PM ET Hole 1 Joseph Bramlett (-2/55th), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-1/83rd), Davis Thompson (-2/55th) 1:38 PM ET Hole 1 Luke Donald (-1/83rd), Ludvig Aberg (-7/3rd), Danny Willett (-2/55th)

