On Friday, Steven Kwan (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 55 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 52.5% of his games this season (42 of 80), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .253 AVG .267 .364 OBP .314 .353 SLG .343 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 19/13 6 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings