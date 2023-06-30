Tyler Freeman -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has six doubles and three walks while batting .291.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of 19 games so far this year.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.333 AVG .258
.385 OBP .273
.458 SLG .355
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
  • Steele (8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8).
