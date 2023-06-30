Tyler Freeman -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles and three walks while batting .291.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 19 games so far this year.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .333 AVG .258 .385 OBP .273 .458 SLG .355 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings