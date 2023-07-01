At +12500, Amari Cooper is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 50th-best in the NFL.

Amari Cooper 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Amari Cooper Insights

Cooper hauled in 78 passes for 1,160 yards last season and scored nine TDs. He was targeted 132 times, averaging 68.2 yards per contest.

The Browns called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. Their offense was 18th in the league in points scored.

Cleveland ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

