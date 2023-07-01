Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 1
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .251 with 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (47 of 74), with at least two hits 16 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 74 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 19 games this year (25.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.8%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.301
|AVG
|.205
|.361
|OBP
|.241
|.448
|SLG
|.244
|16
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|8
|29/13
|K/BB
|33/7
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Stroman (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.47 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.47 ERA ranks third, 1.078 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
