After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .251 with 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (47 of 74), with at least two hits 16 times (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 74 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 19 games this year (25.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.8%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .301 AVG .205 .361 OBP .241 .448 SLG .244 16 XBH 4 1 HR 0 14 RBI 8 29/13 K/BB 33/7 6 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings