2023 Bowling Green Football Odds to Win Mid-American Conference Championship & National Title
At +3000, the Bowling Green Falcons carry the seventh-ranked odds in the conference to win the MAC in 2023. Dig into the odds and other data below before placing a futures bet.
Bowling Green Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Bowling Green 2023 Schedule
Bowling Green will face the 69th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (70). The Falcons will take on teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that had nine or more victories and squads that registered fewer than four wins last year.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ Liberty
|September 2
|1
|-
|Eastern Illinois
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Michigan
|September 16
|3
|-
|Ohio
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Georgia Tech
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Miami (OH)
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ Buffalo
|October 14
|7
|-
|Akron
|October 21
|8
|-
|Ball State
|November 1
|10
|-
|@ Kent State
|November 8
|11
|-
|Toledo
|November 14
|12
|-
|@ Western Michigan
|November 21
|13
|-
