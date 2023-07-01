The 2023 win total established for the Bowling Green Falcons, five, predicts it's going to be a poor year.

Bowling Green Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +130 -155 43.5%

Falcons' 2022 Performance

While Bowling Green ranked 103rd in total defense with 419.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 24th-worst (334.4 yards per game).

On offense, Bowling Green ranked 62nd in FBS with 235.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th in passing yards allowed per contest (250.7).

BG went 3-3 at home last season and 3-3 away from home.

As favorites the Falcons picked up only two victories (2-2). When underdogs they went 4-5.

Bowling Green's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Matt McDonald QB 2,666 YDS (60.9%) / 22 TD / 9 INT

-7 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG Odieu Hiliare WR 59 REC / 763 YDS / 6 TD / 58.7 YPG Tyrone Broden WR 32 REC / 506 YDS / 7 TD / 38.9 YPG Taron Keith RB 195 YDS / 1 TD / 15.0 YPG / 4.1 YPC

34 REC / 345 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 26.5 REC YPG Karl Brooks DL 39 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK Chris Bacon DB 57 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Darren Anders LB 57 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK DJ Taylor LB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT

Falcons' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (70), the Falcons have the 69th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Bowling Green will be facing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this year.

Bowling Green has six games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Bowling Green 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Liberty September 2 - - 2 Eastern Illinois September 9 - - 3 @ Michigan September 16 - - 4 Ohio September 23 - - 5 @ Georgia Tech September 30 - - 6 @ Miami (OH) October 7 - - 7 @ Buffalo October 14 - - 8 Akron October 21 - - 10 Ball State November 1 - - 11 @ Kent State November 8 - - 12 Toledo November 14 - - 13 @ Western Michigan November 21 - -

