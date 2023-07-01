The Cleveland Browns at the moment have the 15th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 14th, giving up 331.5 yards per contest.

The Browns had a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 away last year.

Cleveland posted three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Chubb also had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped set the tone with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +12500 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +5000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

