Cedric Tillman is +6000 to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 22nd-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Cedric Tillman? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cedric Tillman 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +6000 22nd Bet $100 to win $6,000

Cedric Tillman Insights

The Browns called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.6% of the time. Their offense was 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Cleveland sported the 22nd-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (202.6 passing yards per game), and it was more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.