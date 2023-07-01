The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Elijah Moore and the Cleveland Browns opening the year with a tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Elijah Moore Injury Status

Moore is currently listed as active.

Elijah Moore 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 65 TAR, 37 REC, 446 YDS, 1 TD

Elijah Moore Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 51.10 239 90 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 93.17 167 53 2023 ADP - 119 50

Elijah Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 7 5 49 0 Week 2 @Browns 5 3 41 0 Week 3 Bengals 9 4 49 0 Week 4 @Steelers 4 3 53 0 Week 5 Dolphins 4 1 11 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 4 2 17 0 Week 12 Bears 2 2 64 1 Week 13 @Vikings 6 2 7 0 Week 14 @Bills 10 6 60 0 Week 15 Lions 7 4 51 0 Week 16 Jaguars 3 2 15 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 2 2 18 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 1 1 11 0

