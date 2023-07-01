Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (38-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-42) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-5) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (4-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Guardians were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have won in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (322 total, four per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule