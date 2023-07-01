Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs square off against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 54 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 322 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Daniel Lynch

