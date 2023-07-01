Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Cubs on July 1, 2023
The Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Jose Ramirez and others in this game.
Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a .291/.362/.517 slash line so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .261/.338/.348 slash line on the season.
- Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Stroman Stats
- Marcus Stroman (9-5) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 14 times in 17 starts this season.
- In 17 starts, Stroman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.47 ERA ranks third, 1.078 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Stroman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|3.1
|8
|6
|3
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|4
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|6
|3
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .290/.338/.406 on the season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .302 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.352/.413 so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
