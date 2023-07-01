Harrison Bryant: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Harrison Bryant is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Harrison Bryant Injury Status
Bryant is currently not on the injured list.
Harrison Bryant 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|42 TAR, 31 REC, 239 YDS, 1 TD
Harrison Bryant Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|30.70
|306
|46
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.75
|373
|56
|2023 ADP
|-
|590
|92
Harrison Bryant 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|4
|3
|45
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|6
|4
|18
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|4
|3
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|15
|1
|Week 11
|@Bills
|7
|4
|41
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|2
|2
|20
|0
