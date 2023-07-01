Jacob Phillips' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Jacob Phillips Injury Status

Phillips is currently not on the injury report.

Jacob Phillips 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Jacob Phillips 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 1.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 4 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

