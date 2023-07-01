The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jordan Akins when the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jordan Akins Injury Status

Akins is currently not on the injured list.

Jordan Akins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 54 TAR, 37 REC, 495 YDS, 5 TD

Jordan Akins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 79.50 175 16 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 20.89 389 61 2023 ADP - 874 134

Other Browns Players

Jordan Akins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Bears 4 3 31 1 Week 4 Chargers 2 2 33 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 2 2 22 0 Week 7 @Raiders 4 3 68 0 Week 8 Titans 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 3 3 72 0 Week 11 Commanders 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 5 5 61 1 Week 13 Browns 6 3 21 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 2 1 5 0 Week 15 Chiefs 6 3 22 1 Week 16 @Titans 3 3 39 0 Week 17 Jaguars 3 2 38 0 Week 18 @Colts 8 4 70 2

