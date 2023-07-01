Jordan Kunaszyk is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Jordan Kunaszyk Injury Status

Kunaszyk is currently not listed as injured.

Jordan Kunaszyk 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 11 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Browns Players

Jordan Kunaszyk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 15 Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

