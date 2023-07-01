Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .232 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (46 of 73), with at least two hits 12 times (16.4%).
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 30 games this year (41.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 73 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.230
|AVG
|.234
|.311
|OBP
|.340
|.356
|SLG
|.419
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|21
|35/16
|K/BB
|31/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Stroman (9-5 with a 2.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.47), 15th in WHIP (1.078), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
