The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .232 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (46 of 73), with at least two hits 12 times (16.4%).

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 30 games this year (41.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 73 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .230 AVG .234 .311 OBP .340 .356 SLG .419 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 21 35/16 K/BB 31/21 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings