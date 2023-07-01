Kareem Hunt: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kareem Hunt and the Cleveland Browns will match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign.
Kareem Hunt Injury Status
Hunt is currently not on the injury report.
Kareem Hunt 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|123 CAR, 468 YDS (3.8 YPC), 3 TD
|44 TAR, 35 REC, 210 YDS, 1 TD
Kareem Hunt Fantasy Insights
Kareem Hunt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|11
|46
|1
|4
|24
|1
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|58
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|47
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|10
|49
|0
|2
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|11
|47
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|11
|42
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|6
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|5
|32
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|5
|15
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|9
|56
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|4
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|4
|24
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|7
|8
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|4
|13
|0
|3
|15
|0
