Kent State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 2.5, is quite low.
Looking to place a futures bet on Kent State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Kent State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|2.5
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Bet on Kent State's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Golden Flashes' 2022 Performance
- With 432.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 19th-worst in FBS, Kent State was forced to rely on its 42nd-ranked offense (417.9 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- With 272.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 15th-worst in FBS, Kent State had to rely on its 88th-ranked passing offense (215.2 passing yards per contest) to keep it competitive.
- At home last year, Kent State was 3-2. On the road, the Golden Flashes won only two games.
- The Golden Flashes won one game as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kent State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Marquez Cooper
|RB
|1,331 YDS / 13 TD / 110.9 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|58 REC / 921 YDS / 11 TD / 76.8 YPG
|Dante Cephas
|WR
|48 REC / 744 YDS / 3 TD / 62.0 YPG
|Bryan Bradford
|RB
|302 YDS / 2 TD / 25.2 YPG / 4.7 YPC
5 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.5 REC YPG
|Marvin Pierre
|LB
|60 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Nico Bolden
|DB
|62 TKL / 2.0 TFL
|JoJo Evans
|DB
|50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Saivon Taylor-Davis
|DL
|16 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Golden Flashes' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Flashes will be playing the 82nd-ranked schedule this year.
- Kent State will face the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season (45).
- Kent State has eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Kent State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ UCF
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|@ Arkansas
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Cent. Conn. St.
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Fresno State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Miami (OH)
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Ohio
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Eastern Michigan
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Buffalo
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Akron
|November 1
|-
|-
|11
|Bowling Green
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|@ Ball State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Northern Illinois
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.