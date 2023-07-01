The Kent State Golden Flashes' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 2.5, is quite low.

Kent State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 2.5 -105 -120 51.2%

Golden Flashes' 2022 Performance

With 432.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 19th-worst in FBS, Kent State was forced to rely on its 42nd-ranked offense (417.9 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

With 272.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 15th-worst in FBS, Kent State had to rely on its 88th-ranked passing offense (215.2 passing yards per contest) to keep it competitive.

At home last year, Kent State was 3-2. On the road, the Golden Flashes won only two games.

The Golden Flashes won one game as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.

Kent State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Marquez Cooper RB 1,331 YDS / 13 TD / 110.9 YPG / 4.7 YPC Devontez Walker WR 58 REC / 921 YDS / 11 TD / 76.8 YPG Dante Cephas WR 48 REC / 744 YDS / 3 TD / 62.0 YPG Bryan Bradford RB 302 YDS / 2 TD / 25.2 YPG / 4.7 YPC

5 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.5 REC YPG Marvin Pierre LB 60 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Nico Bolden DB 62 TKL / 2.0 TFL JoJo Evans DB 50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Saivon Taylor-Davis DL 16 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK

Golden Flashes' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Flashes will be playing the 82nd-ranked schedule this year.

Kent State will face the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season (45).

Kent State has eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Kent State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ UCF August 31 - - 2 @ Arkansas September 9 - - 3 Cent. Conn. St. September 16 - - 4 @ Fresno State September 23 - - 5 Miami (OH) September 30 - - 6 @ Ohio October 7 - - 7 @ Eastern Michigan October 14 - - 8 Buffalo October 21 - - 10 @ Akron November 1 - - 11 Bowling Green November 8 - - 12 @ Ball State November 18 - - 13 Northern Illinois November 25 - -

