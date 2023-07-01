The 2023 campaign kicks off for Marquise Goodwin when the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status

Goodwin is currently not on the injured list.

Marquise Goodwin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 42 TAR, 27 REC, 387 YDS, 4 TD

Marquise Goodwin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 63.20 206 72 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 31.61 326 126 2023 ADP - 799 248

Other Browns Players

Marquise Goodwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 2 22 0 Week 2 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 5 2 31 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 7 @Chargers 5 4 67 2 Week 8 Giants 5 4 33 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2 2 38 1 Week 12 Raiders 3 3 48 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 1 17 0 Week 14 Panthers 6 5 95 1 Week 15 49ers 5 2 10 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4 0 0 0

