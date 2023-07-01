The Miami (OH) RedHawks rank third in the MAC, with +800 odds to take home the conference title in 2023. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

Miami (OH) Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80)

+800 (Bet $10 to win $80) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Miami (OH) 2023 Schedule

Taking into account the combined win total of opponents from last season (60), Miami (OH) will have the luxury of facing the 19th-easiest schedule in college football. The RedHawks have games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including teams that recorded nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Miami (FL) September 1 1 - @ UMass September 9 2 - @ Cincinnati September 16 3 - Delaware State September 23 4 - @ Kent State September 30 5 - Bowling Green October 7 6 - @ Western Michigan October 14 7 - Toledo October 21 8 - @ Ohio October 28 9 - Akron November 8 11 - Buffalo November 15 12 - @ Ball State November 25 13 -

