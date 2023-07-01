Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks while hitting .239.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 79 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this year (12.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.203
|AVG
|.267
|.264
|OBP
|.348
|.280
|SLG
|.322
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/17
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Stroman looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 2.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.47), 15th in WHIP (1.078), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.