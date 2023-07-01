Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Injury Status

Okoronkwo is currently listed as active.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Browns 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 1.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 2.0 3.0 5 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

