At +260, the Ohio Bobcats, one of the better teams in the conference, boast the second-ranked odds to win the MAC in 2023. Dig into the futures odds and other stats below prior to making a futures wager.

Ohio Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26)

+260 (Bet $10 to win $26) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Ohio 2023 Schedule

Ohio will have the sixth-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) In 2023, the Bobcats' schedule will feature games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that had nine or more wins and games against squads that picked up three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ San Diego State August 26 1 - LIU Post September 2 1 - @ Florida Atlantic September 9 2 - Iowa State September 16 3 - @ Bowling Green September 23 4 - Kent State October 7 6 - @ Northern Illinois October 14 7 - Western Michigan October 21 8 - Miami (OH) October 28 9 - @ Buffalo November 7 11 - Central Michigan November 15 12 - @ Akron November 24 13 -

