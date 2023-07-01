The over/under of 7.5 wins means the Ohio Bobcats could have a solid showing in 2023.

Ohio Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -115 -110 53.5%

Bobcats' 2022 Performance

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked 23rd-worst in FBS (426.9 yards allowed per game) last season, Ohio had more success offensively, ranking 40th in FBS by totaling 421.4 yards per game.

While Ohio ranked sixth-worst in FBS in passing defense with 286.0 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked 22nd-best in FBS (278.1 passing yards per game).

At home last season, Ohio was 6-1. On the road, the Bobcats went 3-3.

The Cats were undefeated (6-0) as favorites and 4-4 as underdogs.

Ohio's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Kurtis Rourke QB 3,256 YDS (69.1%) / 25 TD / 4 INT

249 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 17.8 RUSH YPG Sieh Bangura RB 1,078 YDS / 13 TD / 77.0 YPG / 4.9 YPC

26 REC / 221 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 15.8 REC YPG Sam Wiglusz WR 74 REC / 883 YDS / 11 TD / 63.1 YPG Jacoby Jones WR 45 REC / 776 YDS / 6 TD / 55.4 YPG Bryce Houston LB 68 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Keye Thompson LB 84 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Alvin Floyd DB 64 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Jack McCrory LB 49 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Bobcats' Strength of Schedule

The Bobcats will have the sixth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (53).

Ohio is facing the 102nd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year).

Ohio has a schedule that features four games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (zero of those teams won nine or more games and two of them totaled three or fewer wins).

Ohio 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ San Diego State August 26 - - 1 LIU Post September 2 - - 2 @ Florida Atlantic September 9 - - 3 Iowa State September 16 - - 4 @ Bowling Green September 23 - - 6 Kent State October 7 - - 7 @ Northern Illinois October 14 - - 8 Western Michigan October 21 - - 9 Miami (OH) October 28 - - 11 @ Buffalo November 7 - - 12 Central Michigan November 15 - - 13 @ Akron November 24 - -

