Portugal: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank
Odds to Win +10000 18 3
Odds to Win Group E +3000 22 3

Portugal: Last World Cup Performance

Portugal was not among the 24 squads at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Portugal: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff
Netherlands July 23 3:30 AM ET - -
Vietnam July 27 3:30 AM ET - -
United States August 1 3:00 AM ET - -

Portugal Roster

Name Age Number Club
Diana Gomes 24 - -
Silvia Rebelo 34 4 -
Carole Costa 33 15 -
Joana Marchao 26 5 -
Diana Gomes 24 19 -
Catarina Amado 23 2 -
Ana Seica 22 - -
Lucia Alves 25 17 -
Rute Costa 29 22 -
Ines Pereira 24 1 -
Patricia Morais 31 12 -
Fatima Pinto 27 13 -
Andreia Norton 26 8 -
Telma Encarnacao 21 23 -
Andreia Jacinto 21 66 -
Maria Alagoa 21 - -
Ana Rute 25 - -
Dolores Silva 31 14 -
Carolina Mendes 35 18 -
Francisca Nazareth 20 20 -
Ana Borges 33 9 -
Tatiana Pinto 29 11 -
Ana Capeta 25 - -
Jessica Silva 28 10 -
Diana Silva 28 16 -

