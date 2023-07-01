The Toledo Rockets are considered the favorites in the MAC, with +160 odds to take home the conference title in 2023.

Want to bet on any of Toledo's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Toledo Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16)

+160 (Bet $10 to win $16) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Toledo's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Toledo 2023 Schedule

Toledo will face the 18th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (59). The Rockets have a schedule that features games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them totaled fewer than four wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Illinois September 2 1 - Texas Southern September 9 2 - San Jose State September 16 3 - Western Michigan September 23 4 - Northern Illinois September 30 5 - @ UMass October 7 6 - @ Ball State October 14 7 - @ Miami (OH) October 21 8 - Buffalo October 31 10 - Eastern Michigan November 8 11 - @ Bowling Green November 14 12 - @ Central Michigan November 24 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Toledo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.