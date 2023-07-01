Toledo 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets have an over/under for wins this season of nine, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.
Looking to place a futures bet on Toledo's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Toledo Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9
|-120
|-105
|54.5%
Bet on Toledo's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Rockets' 2022 Performance
- Toledo sported the 54th-ranked offense last year (402.4 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with just 326.3 yards allowed per game.
- On defense, Toledo was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 12th-best by allowing just 182.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 75th on offense (224.9 passing yards per game).
- Toledo picked up five wins at home last season and three on the road.
- The Rockets were winless as underdogs (0-1), but they went 9-4 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Toledo's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|DeQuan Finn
|QB
|2,265 YDS (59.8%) / 23 TD / 12 INT
632 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 45.1 RUSH YPG
|Jerjuan Newton
|WR
|53 REC / 830 YDS / 9 TD / 59.3 YPG
|Jacquez Stuart
|RB
|770 YDS / 4 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.7 YPC
|Tucker Gleason
|QB
|884 YDS (47.5%) / 8 TD / 3 INT
185 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.2 RUSH YPG
|Dyontae Johnson
|LB
|75 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Dallas Gant
|LB
|75 TKL / 4.0 TFL
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|43 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jamal Hines
|LB
|39 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Rockets' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (59), the Rockets have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.
- Using its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Toledowill be playing the 92nd-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
- Toledo will take on six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes zero teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last year.
Toledo 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Illinois
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Texas Southern
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|San Jose State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Western Michigan
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Northern Illinois
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ UMass
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Ball State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Miami (OH)
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|Buffalo
|October 31
|-
|-
|11
|Eastern Michigan
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|@ Bowling Green
|November 14
|-
|-
|13
|@ Central Michigan
|November 24
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.