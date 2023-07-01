Youngstown State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Youngstown State Penguins play Ohio State on September 9, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, keep scrolling.
Youngstown State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Valparaiso
|August 31 | 7:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Ohio State (FBS)
|September 9 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|BTN
|Robert Morris
|September 16 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Iowa
|September 30 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Southern Illinois
|October 7 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ South Dakota
|October 14 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Illinois State
|October 21 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Missouri State
|October 28 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Indiana State
|November 4 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State
|November 11 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Murray State
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
