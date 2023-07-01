Za'Darius Smith: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Za'Darius Smith's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Za'Darius Smith Injury Status
Smith is currently listed as active.
Za'Darius Smith 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|44 Tackles (15 for loss), 10 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Za'Darius Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|3
|4
|7
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
