Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Amed Rosario (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while batting .250.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (48 of 75), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in one of 75 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (4.0%).
- He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including six multi-run games (8.0%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.301
|AVG
|.205
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.448
|SLG
|.242
|16
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|10
|29/13
|K/BB
|36/7
|6
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
