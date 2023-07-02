On Sunday, Amed Rosario (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while batting .250.

In 64.0% of his games this year (48 of 75), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in one of 75 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (4.0%).

He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including six multi-run games (8.0%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .301 AVG .205 .361 OBP .240 .448 SLG .242 16 XBH 4 1 HR 0 14 RBI 10 29/13 K/BB 36/7 6 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings