Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
At the moment the Cleveland Browns have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Browns games went over the point total.
- On offense, Cleveland ranked 14th in the NFL with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Browns put up a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last year.
- Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.
- Also, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Myles Garrett compiled 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of July 2 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.