Cam Gallagher -- hitting .154 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .138 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher has gotten a hit in nine of 31 games this year (29.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (9.7%).
  • In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this year (12.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.108 AVG .160
.154 OBP .189
.135 SLG .220
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
11/2 K/BB 16/1
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Taillon (2-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
