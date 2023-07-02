Cam Gallagher -- hitting .154 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .138 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has gotten a hit in nine of 31 games this year (29.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (9.7%).

In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year (12.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .108 AVG .160 .154 OBP .189 .135 SLG .220 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings