Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (38-43) against the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) at Wrigley Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-6) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guardians vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 24 out of the 42 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered 42 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 24-18 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 328 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule