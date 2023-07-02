Nico Hoerner and Josh Naylor hit the field when the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 54 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is slugging .372, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (328 total).

The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest average in the majors.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Civale is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Civale is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his seven appearances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Daniel Lynch 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Brady Singer

