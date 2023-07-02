In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 2, Aaron Civale will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) as they square off against the Chicago Cubs (38-43), who will counter with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 24 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 24-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Guardians went 5-2 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 12-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 0-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

