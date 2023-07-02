Kelsey Mitchell's Indiana Fever (5-10) and the Chicago Sky (7-9) meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 2, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it lost to Phoenix 85-63. The Fever were led by Mitchell, who finished with 15 points and four assists, and NaLyssa Smith, with 10 points and nine rebounds. Chicago enters this matchup having won against Los Angeles in their last game 86-78. They were led by Alanna Smith (18 PTS, 3 STL, 57.1 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Kahleah Copper (17 PTS, 66.7 FG%).

Fever vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-155 to win)

Fever (-155 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+125 to win)

Sky (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the WNBA with 81.5 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank ninth with 84.8 points allowed per contest.

Indiana has been getting things done when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.3) and second-best in rebounds allowed per contest (33.0).

Looking at assists, the Fever are dishing out only 17.7 assists per contest (second-worst in league).

Indiana ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

With 6.5 threes per game, the Fever rank ninth in the WNBA. They have a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

Indiana has struggled to defend three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (8.1) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever's offense has been much worse at home (80.8 PPG) compared to their play on the road (81.8 PPG). However, their defense has been much better at home (81.0 PPG allowed) compared to road games (86.7 PPG allowed).

In home games, Indiana averages 37.0 rebounds, while on the road it averages 36.0. It allows its opponents to pull down 33.0 both home and away.

The Fever average 18.0 assists per home contest, 0.4 more than their average on the road in 2023 (17.6). During the 2023 WNBA campaign, Indiana is turning the ball over more in home games (13.6 per game) than away (12.8), and is forcing more turnovers at home (11.8 per game) compared to on the road (11.7).

The Fever make 1.0 fewer three-pointer when playing at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.8).They also shoot a lower percentage at home (29.3% in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

This year, Indiana is averaging 6.2 three-pointers conceded at home and 9.0 on the road (while allowing 30.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 39.5% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).

The Fever have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Indiana is 10-4-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Fever have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

