The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .228.

Bell has recorded a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).

In 14 games this season (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .230 AVG .227 .311 OBP .331 .356 SLG .406 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 21 35/16 K/BB 33/21 0 SB 0

