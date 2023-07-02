Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .228.
- Bell has recorded a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).
- In 14 games this season (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.230
|AVG
|.227
|.311
|OBP
|.331
|.356
|SLG
|.406
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|21
|35/16
|K/BB
|33/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Cubs give up the fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
