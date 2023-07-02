Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- hitting .257 with a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.
- Straw enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.
- In 60.0% of his 80 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 80 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.203
|AVG
|.267
|.264
|OBP
|.345
|.280
|SLG
|.320
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|29/10
|K/BB
|29/17
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (2-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
