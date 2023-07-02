Myles Straw -- hitting .257 with a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.

Straw enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.

In 60.0% of his 80 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 80 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .203 AVG .267 .264 OBP .345 .280 SLG .320 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 29/10 K/BB 29/17 2 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings