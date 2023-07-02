On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 56 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 19.8% of his games this year (16 of 81), with more than one RBI five times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .253 AVG .267 .364 OBP .316 .353 SLG .347 12 XBH 11 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 19/14 6 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings