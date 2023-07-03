Amed Rosario -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .252 with 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 76 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 27.6% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 76 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .301 AVG .211 .361 OBP .244 .448 SLG .247 16 XBH 4 1 HR 0 14 RBI 12 29/13 K/BB 37/7 6 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings