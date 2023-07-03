Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher -- hitting .179 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .143 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 10 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 32 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 32 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.108
|AVG
|.167
|.154
|OBP
|.193
|.135
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Elder (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.44), 20th in WHIP (1.125), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
