Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (56-27) and Cleveland Guardians (41-42) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 3.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (6-1) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Guardians were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This year, Cleveland has won three of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (336 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule