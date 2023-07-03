Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 55 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 336 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.261 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing seven innings without allowing a run.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in two chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Brady Singer 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams -

