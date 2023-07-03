Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (56-27) on Monday, July 3, when they clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) at Progressive Field at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (6-1, 2.44 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 49 (68.1%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 40-14 (winning 74.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have won in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won three of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

